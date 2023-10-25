Cape Breton, N.S., mayor says altercation between the province and the CBRM has turned personal

An altercation between the province of Nova Scotia and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) has turned personal, according to CBRM mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill.

McDougall-Merrill is demanding an apology for a letter sent to all municipalities, except CBRM, urging them to pressure the CAO and council into supporting controversial Bill 340.

“Trying to coerce colleagues at the administrative level to pressure them, it was very strange and very upsetting,” said McDougall-Merrill.

McDougall-Merrill wants a separate deal, similar to Halifax, when it comes to equalization funding. She feels the Municipal Affairs Minister is making it personal.

“This is not political, it's personal and it's unprofessional and I believe the minister should apologize for those types of tactics,” she said.

Five hours down the highway, Nova Scotia’s Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr was not apologetic

“Absolutely not, what I can say is we're extraordinarily proud of the MOU it’s a terrific deal for CBRM,” said Lohr.

Lohr says a separate deal and charter has been offered to CBRM - but rejected. He says the PC Government is spending an unprecedented amount of money in the area.

Lohr had this message for residents.

“We contributed more through the municipal financial capacity grant top ups then any government has done ever before.”

The president of Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities and mayor of Port Hawkesbury, N.S., Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says she will be going to the Law Amendments Committee meeting to speak in favour of Bill 340, but says the federation supports the position CBRM is taking.

“It's the second largest municipality in the province and much, much larger than even the third largest municipality, so it makes sense to us if that's something they would like,” she said.

Minister Lohr would not commit to meeting with CBRM Mayor and council, only saying a separate offer was made to the municipality and declined.