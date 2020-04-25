SYDNEY, N.S. -- Many Maritime musicians are using their talents to entertain others online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now some Cape Breton performers have kicked their efforts up a notch by raising money to donate iPads for seniors.

It was delivery that has touched the hearts of many. iPads for seniors delivered to their door steps by a trio of musicians who just wanted to help.

"It was magical seeing people’s faces light up. There were people in the windows cheering us on,” says musician Jordyn Sheppard.

Jenn Sheppard, Jordyn Sheppard and Stephen Muise took their performance online, and like many musicians, their goal is to entertain during COVID-19.

But they took it one step further, and decided to raise money for charity.

Their online performances raised $20,000, which is being used to purchase iPads for seniors.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, some residents haven’t seen their families face-to-face in weeks.

“It’s getting harder,” says Kendra Baldwin, CAO of Maple View Manor in New Waterford, N.S. “The first couple weeks were okay, but the longer it goes, the harder it’s getting. Residents are getting depressed and really missing their family members.”

A total of 48 iPads were delivered to 25 seniors facilities across Cape Breton, allowing some residents to see their family for the first time in weeks.

“We sent everybody an e-mail the night before to tell them what was happening,” describes Jenn Sheppard. “Some got the e-mail, and some didn’t, so at some facilities we arrived like Santa Claus and they had no idea what was happening. Some thought it wasn’t real, but when you pass them the iPad, they got the idea it was.”

The husband, wife and daughter team perform online each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and each week they choose a different cause to raise money for.

“I think these iPads will be essential to maintain that contact going forward, as long as we’re in lockdown,” says Baldwin.

The trio has also raised $5,000 and given the money to lunches for kids. They say are still deciding who their next cause will be, when they perform online this Thursday.