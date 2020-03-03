SYDNEY -- Cape Breton Regional Police are warning the public about a high-risk offender that will be residing in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. When asked, police refused to confirm exactly what part of the municipality the offender will be living.

Christopher French, 31, was released from Dorchester Penitentiary on Tuesday after serving a sentence for break and enter, and sexual assault.

French has a criminal history dating back to 2008 that includes convictions for break and enter, sexual assault, and assault with a weapon. His victims were senior women, or young girls.

French has been assessed as a high-risk to re-offend in a sexual manner.

French has been placed on a long-term Peace Bond with conditions including a curfew between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., mandatory reporting to police, notification of any change in area residence, and no communication with past victims or their family members.

He is also not allowed to consume or possess any alcohol or drugs, not to enter any place where alcohol is sold or consumed, and not to possess any weapons.

In November 2012, French was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in her eighties. He attacked the woman while she was sleeping in her Sydney home in March of the same year.

The judge called the crime “disgusting and reprehensible.”

In the victim’s statement, she said she no longer felt safe to be in her home of 60 years.

Anyone who witnesses French violating these conditions is asked to contact Cape Breton Police or Crime Stoppers.