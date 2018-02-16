

CTV Atlantic





The principal of Sydney Academy says he’s still weighing the pros and cons of either leaving his position or leaving the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

Kevin Deveaux says lack of information is making his decision even more difficult.

“This is our lives. We spent our entire careers doing professional development and training to be able to fulfill this role and it may change significantly,” Deveaux says.

Deveaux fears the move may create a disconnect with staff and students.

“If you're a 35 to 40-year-old administrator and have 15 to 20 years left in your career, the decision to stay without appropriate protection could result in a loss of your job because of declining enrollment and the closing of schools, if you can't bump back into the teachers union,” says Deveaux.

A day after the Glaze report was released, the province accepted a recommendation to remove administrators from the union.

Thursday in Sydney Mines, teachers took to the street to show their displeasure as Education Minister Zach Churchill visited the area.

“There's tension over a couple of these recommendations, but we will keep those lines of communication open, even during moments of disagreement like this. You have my commitment on that,” Churchill says.

Deveaux is pleased the province has given administrators one year to decide whether to exit the union or return to the classroom. He believes a principal's role is different and should not be considered management.

“I would say that would be true if you used students as products. They're not. Education is not a business. Education involves and is centred around creating an environment where students reach their full potential,” he says.

Deveaux says he'll be considering all of his options as he makes his decision.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.