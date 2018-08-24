

CAPE BRETON, N.S. - He is already an online sensation, but Frankie MacDonald got quite the surprise when he rolled out of bed earlier this week and checked his twitter feed.

Grammy-winning comedian Kathy Griffin had tweeted at the Cape Breton YouTube celebrity in response to his latest weather forecast.

The tweet read: “Ok, yes this guy is a savant. He speaks in a way that would be easy for you to make fun of. But guess what? He’s actually highly respected. And if you really listen, he has great advice and is a great follow. Thank you Frankie.”

MacDonald says he was excited to see the endorsement, and he tells CTV News that his Twitter feed has been blowing up ever since.

“I’m going to get a lot more followers that ever before,” said MacDonald, “I might even reach over one million followers.”

This isn’t the first time MacDonald has been noticed by a major celebrity, just last year he received a shout out from rapper, Snoop Dogg.

“A lot of people see that on Snoop Dogg’s Facebook page. 50 cent, Cheech & Chong’s Facebook pages – famous people are sharing me,” said MacDonald.

But MacDonald is no stranger to having fans, locally MacDonald has always been a hit.

Cape Breton locals Linda and Dave Benvie say he adds to the Cape Breton hospitality and friendliness.

“His charisma and his lovely smile – he’s always smiling wherever we see him” said Benvie.

As for Kathy Griffin, MacDonald says he is going to respond to her in the way a fellow celebrity would.

“Sarah Sawler is going to send Kathy Griffin a copy of my book as a gift,” he said.

Another milestone for the man you might now be able to call – Cape Breton’s ambassador to the stars.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.