People from across the region are expressing an outpour of support for the mayor of Cape Breton after he spoke out about his life as a gay man.

Just two days before his expected entry into the Nova Scotia PC leadership campaign, former MLA and cabinet minister Cecil Clarke publically announced that he is gay. He said it was the result of someone threatening to expose his personal life.

Clarke says he didn't want to run for leadership with people thinking they could shame him or hold something over him.

Former Cape Breton pride chair Peter Steele says he made the personal decision to come out decades ago – a decision that wasn’t easy, but he was able to do it on his own terms. Steele says he’s left angry that the 49 year-old politician was forced to make his sexuality public this week.

“I’m a little upset under the circumstances that he wasn't able to do it under his own terms, to have done it because he felt blackmailed, threatened and whoever did that shame on yourself,” says Steele.

Steele says Clarke has given a voice to people battling similar situations.

“He’s become an incredible role model for a lot of people,” he says.

CBRM councillor Ray Paruch says he doesn’t agree with a lot of Clarke’s political strategy, but fully supports the mayor’s announcement.

“I don't think it was motivated by politics, and like I said earlier, I tip my hat to the guy for making the decision he made,” says Paruch. “It must have been very, very difficult for him.”

Originally from the Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton, 19-year-old Levi Marshall is studying film and journalism in Toronto. He posted a video last week to let the public know he’s gay. He says the more high profile a person is, the greater the impact.

“There is so many people that already support them and when they come out it just shows people in their platform it’s O.K.,” says Marshall.

Clarke says this past week has been one of the lowest moments of his life and he’s not taking questions from the media at this time. Clarke says he needs time to regroup before his planned announcement about his political future Saturday.

According to the mayor’s assistant, Clarke is seeking legal advice on what his next step will be against the person who threatened him.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.