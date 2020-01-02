Car towed from surface of Moncton lake after rolling away from nearby home
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 12:47PM AST Last Updated Thursday, January 2, 2020 12:50PM AST
Emergency crews respond to Jones Lake in Moncton after a vehicle rolled onto the frozen surface on Jan. 1, 2020. (Submitted: Wade Perry)
MONCTON, N.B. -- A vehicle had to be towed from the surface of a frozen lake in Moncton on New Year’s Day.
Officials say the vehicle ended up on the ice of Jones Lake after it rolled away from a home on Westmount Boulevard around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
No one was inside the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.
The vehicle did not break through the ice.
It was towed from the scene a short time later.