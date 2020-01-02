MONCTON, N.B. -- A vehicle had to be towed from the surface of a frozen lake in Moncton on New Year’s Day.

Officials say the vehicle ended up on the ice of Jones Lake after it rolled away from a home on Westmount Boulevard around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.

The vehicle did not break through the ice.

It was towed from the scene a short time later.