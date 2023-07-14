Carbon rebates roll out for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., New Brunswickers to wait until October

The first round of carbon rebates, aimed to help Canadians with the federal government’s new carbon tax implemented on July 1, will roll out to Nova Scotians and Prince Edward Island residents beginning July 15.

New Brunswick residents will have to wait a few extra months for their first round of cheques, with rebates not slated to see any cash back until October.

Having to wait longer than their neighbours for financial relief is frustrating for New Brunswick drivers.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” says Darren Horne. “The whole carbon tax ordeal, I can’t get a grasp on it to begin with, so it’s pretty frustrating.”

“I think we should be getting it here as well in New Brunswick,” says fellow driver Brian Baker. “I wish the government would go ahead and work on that.”

“It’s really frustrating when everyone is trying to make things meet,” says Jessica Spence. “It’s just not fair.”

An individual in Nova Scotia will receive $124 in carbon rebates, while a P.E.I. resident can expect $120. New Brunswickers will receive a double payment of $92 in October for a total of $184 to help with fuel costs.

“It’s later because our decision to actually adopt the backstop and go with the rebate came later,” says New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs. “So the federal government said we really don’t have the time to get all the cheques in place for New Brunswick.”

Even once New Brunswickers finally do see the extra money to aid with the rising cost of gas, Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says the rebates won’t be enough to help residents.

“The reality is at the end of all this, the rebate will not cover the total impact of both carbon taxes,” McTeague says.

“For most Canadians, this will be a net fail,” continues McTeague. “And for average, middle-income Canadians, you’re actually going to lose money on the first carbon tax. The second carbon tax -- it’s a foregone conclusion, you get none of that back.”

The Maritime premiers are set to meet in Moncton on July 18 for a meeting of the Atlantic Growth Strategy Leadership Committee. While the carbon tax is not the focus of the conference, it’s likely the carbon tax will be a hot button topic, something all three Maritime leaders have fought against.