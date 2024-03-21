Case once again adjourned for accused in Byron Carr murder

The case against the man accused in one of Prince Edward Island’s most famous cold cases has once again been put over.

A lawyer appeared on behalf of Todd Joseph Gallant, also known as Todd Irving, in a Charlottetown courtroom Thursday morning, charged with murder in the death of Byron Carr.

Defence lawyer Chris Montigny spoke for less than a minute. He confirmed he was still working through disclosure and expecting more within the next couple of days.

Carr, a Montague schoolteacher, was found dead in his Charlottetown home in 1988. Police say he was killed after a consensual sexual encounter with another man. Few knew Carr was gay before his murder.

The case was cold for 35 years, until police made a breakthrough using new genetic genealogy technology.

Police say investigators searched public DNA databases, like AncestryDNA and 23andMe, for close matches to DNA found at the scene of the crime. They then used those matches to renew their investigation.

That led to an arrest in January.

Crown and defence agreed to return April 11 for election and plea.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.