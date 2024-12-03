Cat vs. dog debate: N.S. SPCA adds fun twist to Giving Tuesday fundraiser

The season of giving has officially kicked off as businesses and non-profits look to raise funds on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide movement that encourages people and organizations to do a good deed on the Tuesday after Black Friday.

The Nova Scotia SPCA is one of many non-profit organizations taking part, with a fun twist to get donors involved.

Sarah Lyon, chief communications and marketing officer for the Nova Scotia SPCA, says her staff is often asked, “Which pet is best? Dogs or cats?”

Now, the non-profit is asking donors to help settle the debate in its Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

People can go to the Nova Scotia SPCA website, make a donation towards the “BFF Battle” and vote for cats, dogs, or both.

Funds will support the organization and a matching donor will double each donation, up to $100,000.

Lyon says, as with many businesses, the Canada Post strike is having an impact on how much money the organization has been able to fundraise, making the matching donor helpful for recouping some of those lost funds.

“The Nova Scotia SPCA sends out mail at the beginning of the festive season to ask for support and having the mail strike, we can’t,” said Lyon during an interview on CTV Morning Live Tuesday.

“And as we learned in the last election with the no voter information cards, people need a prompt or a reminder. We know that they want to support their favourite charity, they want to support the SPCA, but they need a reminder. And that’s what the direct mail lets us do.”

Lyon says the best way to help the Nova Scotia SPCA is to make a financial donation.

“Because we are able to buy special food at discount prices, it helps pay for things like medical care, it helps pay for the sheltering,” said Lyon.

“So, if you wanted to donate for their care and participate in the ‘BFF Battle’ and vote for either Team Dog, Team Cat, or Team Both. And I will say, team cat has taken it three years in a row,” Lyon said. “So, the dogs are literally the underdogs.”

The “BFF Battle” runs until Dec. 10 and can be found on the Nova Scotia SPCA website.

As of Tuesday, the funds raised were sitting at just over $26,000 of the $100,000 goal.

