CBRM issues boil-water advisory for Louisbourg, N.S.
Published Saturday, October 21, 2023 3:53PM ADT
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has issued a boil-water advisory for residents of Louisbourg, N.S., on Saturday.
In the advisory, the municipality recommends residents to boil all water for at least one minute before human consumption.
The municipality says the reason for the advisory is due to water quality concerns, and it will remain in effect until further notice.