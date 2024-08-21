Changes coming to Halifax Infirmary ahead of parkade demolition, construction

There are some big changes coming which will affect visitor access and parking at the QEII Halifax Infirmary.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) said as of Monday, Aug. 26, patients and visitors will no longer be able to use the Robie Street entrance. The new entrance will be located at 1796 Summer Street, which is across from the Summer Street parkade.

It said volunteers will be on hand at the main entrance to provide direction and wayfinding resources.

The last day to park at the Robie Street parkade will be Sunday, Aug. 25 in preparation of its demolition this fall.

NSH said the building entrance to the emergency department will remain the same, however a new temporary driveway for drop-offs and parking will be slightly farther north on Robie due to the parkade closure.

"These changes are crucial steps in the redevelopment project aimed at reducing wait times, improving diagnostic capabilities, and creating efficiencies that will benefit patients directly," said Randi Monroe, executive director of redevelopment in the Central Zone at Nova Scotia Health in a news release.

NSH said patients who rely on mobility devices, such as walkers or wheelchairs, should bring them.

It said entrance changes are an "essential part" of preparations for the construction of the new acute care tower, which will feature 216 beds, 16 operating rooms, an intensive care unit, and new emergency department.

"An expanded QEII will be a game-changer for our staff, physicians, patients and visitors,” said Dr. Christine Short, senior medical director for QEII Healthcare Redevelopment in a news release. "As a physician at the Halifax Infirmary, I am pleased to see this progress as we continue to focus on enhancing the wellbeing of healthcare workers, staff and patients."

