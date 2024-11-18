N.B. RCMP search Upper Tracy area for Fredericton man missing since May

The New Brunswick RCMP says the search is ongoing for a 40-year-old man who has been missing since May.

Kevin Sexton of Fredericton was last seen around 4:15 p.m. on May 31 near Tracy. Police deemed his disappearance as suspicious in June.

The RCMP and specialized services conducted searches in the area of Fox Crescent in Upper Tracy over the weekend.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette told CTV News they received information that led them to search the area, but the search came up empty.

"It didn't reveal any further information to indicate Mr. Sexton was in the area," said Ouellete.

Sexton is described as five-foot-eight and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and short grey hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark blue sweatpants and green and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Sexton’s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 506-851-7281 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.