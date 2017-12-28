

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing impaired driving as well as hit and run charges in connection with a crash that sent a seven-year-old Saint John girl to hospital.

Brielle Dipiero was hit by the vehicle just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Sand Cove Road in west Saint John. Police say a 25-year-old man drifted over the line and struck an oncoming car with Brielle, her mom and stepfather inside.

The driver fled the scene, but police say he was found a short distance away with extensive damage to his vehicle.

"That just shows the integrity,” says Rob Dipiero, Brielle’s father. “I know everyone makes mistakes, but it was quite the impact. I would think that any person would stop and help."

The man is facing four charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident. He's since been released and is expected to appear in court in April.

"It's your responsibility to remain at the scene of an accident and provide assistance to any victims if necessary,” says Sgt. Greg Oram.“If you're not injured yourself and also provide your identification to the people you're involved in the accident with."

With the exception of some scrapes and bruises, Brielle was still her smiling happy by Christmas Eve. Rob Dipiero posted a photo on Facebook of Brielle after the crash, which has since been shared almost 300 times.

"You never really hear the happier side of this kind of story, so I just wanted to use it as a message to get people to think twice,” Dipiero says.

Gina Hooley with MADD Saint John says this particular crash hit home for her. She too was hit by an alleged drunk driver right around Christmas time.

"You still lose a bit of yourself when these crashes happen,” says Hooley. “You lose a piece of your innocence. These people were doing nothing wrong, minding their business, and then all of sudden their world is turned upside down."

Despite the car being a complete write off, Dipiero and his family feel incredibly lucky. He says this holiday season they're holding each other closer, laughing longer, and reminding everyone to drive safe and sober.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.