Charlottetown police search for man following 'suspicious incidents' involving pellet gun
Police in Charlottetown, P.E.I., are investigating a pair of ‘suspicious incidents’ on Thursday night that involved a pellet gun.
The first incident occurred at the Bank of Montreal in the Royalty Crossing Mall parking lot around 11:14 p.m.
According to a news release from the Charlottetown Police Services, a man was seen pacing near a female’s vehicle, before approaching and removing an item from his pocket.
“The male then abruptly walked away towards University Avenue,” reads the release.
Witnesses described the man as over six feet talk, with dreadlocks, possible facial hair, and a stud earring. Police say he was wearing a mask or partial facial covering and a black hooded sweater with white lettering that read “PEI Black Cultural Society.”
Half an hour later, police received a report of a man with a similar description in the KFC parking lot near Nassau Street.
“The male allegedly approached a parked vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim’s head while shouting, “Car, Car!” Fortunately, the victim was able to reverse and drive away safely, immediately notifying authorities,” reads the release.
Police say the man was then seen in the wooded area between MacKinnon Road and Charlottetown Rural High School, and then running through a backyard on Burns Avenue.
RCMP searched the area using K9 units and drones. Police say the man is still at large, but some clothing and a pellet gun pistol were recovered.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the whereabouts of the male subject is encouraged to contact Charlottetown Police at 629-4172 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peicrimestoppers.com.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
