Charlottetown woman facing drug and weapon charges: police

A 26-year-old woman is facing drug and weapon charges after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday.

In a news release Tuesday, police say officers spotted the woman in the early morning hours near Exhibition Drive in Charlottetown.

During the arrest, Fentanyl, cash, a knife, drug paraphernalia, and a cell phone were seized.

The charges include:

possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

breach of probation

Police didn’t release the name of the woman, but did say she has been remanded into custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

