Charlottetown woman facing drug and weapon charges: police

    A 26-year-old woman is facing drug and weapon charges after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday.

    In a news release Tuesday, police say officers spotted the woman in the early morning hours near Exhibition Drive in Charlottetown.

    During the arrest, Fentanyl, cash, a knife, drug paraphernalia, and a cell phone were seized.

    The charges include:

    •  possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
    •  possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes
    •  breach of probation

    Police didn’t release the name of the woman, but did say she has been remanded into custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

