Children five to 11 begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in N.B. and P.E. I.

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Friday is the first day children ages five to 11 in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In New Brunswick, first doses are being administered through community clinics and pharmacies, while P.E.I. is giving the vaccine at both community and school-based clinics.

Children in Nova Scotia will get their first shots on Thursday of next week.

“They do work well, they are safe, so parents should feel good about the due diligence taken for them by Health Canada in licensing this vaccine for younger children,” said Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease doctor and scientist.

Children five to 11 will receive two doses, eight weeks apart. They’ll be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose.