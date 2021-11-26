Children five to 11 begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in N.B. and P.E. I.

Harper Stukus, 8, centre, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Wendy Snyder, right in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Harper Stukus, 8, centre, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Wendy Snyder, right in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Atlantic Top Stories