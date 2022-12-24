Christmas Eve market in Moncton a life-saver for last minute shoppers

For many, Christmas Eve means a mad dash to the mall to get that final present crossed off the list.

For others, it's a chance to see friends and maybe shop local at the farmer’s market.

Christmas Eve at the Marché Moncton Market means last minute shopping, getting a bite to eat and an opportunity to stock up on goodies before the big day comes.

The eve of the biggest day of the year means different things to different people, but for most, it means being with their loved ones.

Veronique Gaudet was there Saturday morning enjoying a hot chocolate with her sister, niece and nephew.

“To me, it means a family reunion, because we just came back from Quebec and we celebrate the whole family together and that's the best gift that there is,” said Gaudet.

Tammie and Abbie Gaudet were enjoying a mother-daughter day.

“We go to the market and then we will go to the mall and have a Starbucks and watch all the crazy people running around because we are all done,” laughed Tammie.

It's hard to beat Christmas Day of course, but is the 24th actually the best day of the year?

“I think Christmas Eve is better than Christmas,” said Abbie.

‘For me it is,” said Shelly Mitchell, who was waiting for a delivery. “I wrapped my last gift at 5 a.m. this morning, so that's a bit of a celebration because I've been shopping and trying to find the perfect gift for everyone, so yeah, it was a sense of accomplishment this morning.”

For some, Christmas Eve means having to work, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Dan Wetmore and his crew at Kurt’s Sausage were hard at work as usual but they were also taking time to greet customers and get a few treats themselves.

“We look forward to this every year. This is the most special market. This is the time where we get to enjoy the time we have with our VIP customers that come every week. We get treated very well. It's a good day for tips and presents. We’ve had a people drop off cheesecakes, chicken wings, maybe a few libations,” said Wetmore.

Kris Reicker was all smiles as he was leaving the market with a bag full of goodies.

“We're going to go home, wrap a few presents, have a few lollipops and enjoy the evening,” said Reicker.