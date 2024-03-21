Advertisement
Classes cancelled at Halifax high school due to 'possible threat'
A police car is stationed outside Halifax West High School. (Source: Paul DeWitt/CTV News Atlantic)
Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says classes at Halifax West High School are cancelled Thursday due to a possible “threat directed at the school.”
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and all potential threats are taken seriously,” reads a statement on HRCE’s website.
The school originally said on social media it was delaying opening by two hours. Just after 10 a.m. it was announced classes were cancelled for the day.
Halifax Regional Police says it received a report from school staff on Wednesday about the threat and officers went to the school at that time, and again on Thursday morning.
“After checking the premises, it is not believed that there is a risk to public safety at the school however the investigation is ongoing,” says Const. John MacLeod in an email to CTV News.
No other details have been released at this time.