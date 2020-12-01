SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A clearer picture is expected to emerge in the coming days of the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak at Parkland Saint John where 10 residents and five employees at the Shannex long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

"A total of 69 individuals were swabbed at the adult residential facility yesterday and (Tuesday), testing will occur at Tucker Hall," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health. "Results of the Parkland Saint John campus testing will be known over the coming days."

According to shannex, those residents who test positive are in their own area inside Tucker Hall where they're being taken care of by staff dedicated to only them.

All of the other residents, meanwhile, are continuing to isolate in their suites

Public health has not identified the source of the outbreak.

"I can tell you that my understanding of all the cases in Saint John as I have mentioned is all the cases in Saint John are linked," Russell said.

Horizon Health, which now has 79 staff out of work because of COVID-19 with up to five positive cases among them, says their infection prevention and control team have been in place at parkland since the start of the outbreak.

"Assisting the IPC resources there and making sure that staff are properly putting on and taking off and wearing PPE when they need to," said Horizon Health CEO Karen McGrath.