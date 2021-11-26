Clothing description released in search for missing 76-year-old man

Paul Doughty, who is from Musquash, N.B., was last seen on Aug. 18 at a business near McKay Loop Road and Route 175, near Pennfield, N.B. between 3 and 4 p.m. Paul Doughty, who is from Musquash, N.B., was last seen on Aug. 18 at a business near McKay Loop Road and Route 175, near Pennfield, N.B. between 3 and 4 p.m.

Atlantic Top Stories