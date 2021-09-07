Almond Crusted Chicken Fingers Ingredients:

  • 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
  • 5 tbsp almond meal (flour)
  • 1 egg, medium
  • 2 tbsp sunflower oil
  • Sweet Potato Plum Sauce
  • 1 sweet potato, medium
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp + 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp +2 tsp ketchup
  • 1 tbsp +2 tsp light tamari sauce
  • 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
  • 1 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp ginger, fresh, finely minced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper, freshly ground
  • 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, ground
  • 1 tsp salt

Directions:

  1. Put chicken in a bag and pound with a meat mallet or rolling pin to flatten into strips about 1/4 inch thick.
  2. Mix whole wheat flour and almond meal in a shallow bowl.
  3. Beat egg in another bowl.
  4. Dip chicken pieces into the egg and then press into the flour/almond mixture, coating all sides.
  5. Heat one tablespoon oil over medium-high heat in a non-stick skillet. Pan fry in two batches for 5 minutes each on both sides or until cooked through at the centre. Chicken fingers should reach an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C). Use second tablespoon of oil to fry the second batch. Serve with the sweet potato plum sauce (see below).

Plum Sauce:

  1. To make the plum sauce poke a sweet potato all around with a fork. Microwave on HIGH for 8-10 minutes or until cooked very soft. Set aside to cool. Mash and measure out 1 cup sweet potato.
  2. Add mashed sweet potato to medium size pot with all the other ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-high and continue to boil 25 minutes. The sauce will continue to thicken as it cools. Puree for a smoother texture (optional). Serve with almond crusted chicken fingers.
  3. The Sweet Potato Plum Sauce makes approximately 4 cups of sauce and there will be extra for you to enjoy with other meals and snacks. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
  4. Divide sauce recipe in half for a smaller batch.

Source: chicken.ca