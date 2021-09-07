Advertisement
Almond Crusted Chicken Fingers
Published Tuesday, September 7, 2021 5:32PM ADT
Almond Crusted Chicken Fingers Ingredients:
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 5 tbsp almond meal (flour)
- 1 egg, medium
- 2 tbsp sunflower oil
- Sweet Potato Plum Sauce
- 1 sweet potato, medium
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp + 2 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp +2 tsp ketchup
- 1 tbsp +2 tsp light tamari sauce
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 1 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp ginger, fresh, finely minced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 tsp black pepper, freshly ground
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, ground
- 1 tsp salt
Directions:
- Put chicken in a bag and pound with a meat mallet or rolling pin to flatten into strips about 1/4 inch thick.
- Mix whole wheat flour and almond meal in a shallow bowl.
- Beat egg in another bowl.
- Dip chicken pieces into the egg and then press into the flour/almond mixture, coating all sides.
- Heat one tablespoon oil over medium-high heat in a non-stick skillet. Pan fry in two batches for 5 minutes each on both sides or until cooked through at the centre. Chicken fingers should reach an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C). Use second tablespoon of oil to fry the second batch. Serve with the sweet potato plum sauce (see below).
Plum Sauce:
- To make the plum sauce poke a sweet potato all around with a fork. Microwave on HIGH for 8-10 minutes or until cooked very soft. Set aside to cool. Mash and measure out 1 cup sweet potato.
- Add mashed sweet potato to medium size pot with all the other ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-high and continue to boil 25 minutes. The sauce will continue to thicken as it cools. Puree for a smoother texture (optional). Serve with almond crusted chicken fingers.
- The Sweet Potato Plum Sauce makes approximately 4 cups of sauce and there will be extra for you to enjoy with other meals and snacks. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
- Divide sauce recipe in half for a smaller batch.
Source: chicken.ca