    Asparagus with parmesan and egg

    Ingredients:

    • 1 bunch asparagus
    • 1 tbsp butter
    • 1 head of smoked garlic – If unavailable, regular garlic will work
    • 1 tsp olive oil, plus more to garnish
    • ½ cup parmesan cheese
    • 1 lemon
    • 1 egg per serving
    • Flaky sea salt and freshly cracked pepper

    Instructions:

    1. Preheat pan to medium-high
    2. Add 1 tbsp butter and 1 tsp olive oil and let butter melt and start to bubble
    3. Add smoked garlic and sauté until fragrant
    4. Add trimmed asparagus and cook until fork tender (5–10 minutes)
    5. Prior to removing from pan, squeeze lemon juice on asparagus to finish
    6. Remove from pan, grate parmesan cheese over asparagus and top with soft poached egg and good quality flaky sea salt, freshly cracked pepper, and high quality olive oil
    7. Serve with crispy bread

    Enjoy! 

