40-year-old N.S. man dies in highway crash

    A 40-year-old man from Italy Cross, N.S., died in a highway crash on Sunday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Highway 8 in Maitland Bridge around 12:01 a.m. They learned a Green Pontiac Pursuit left the roadway, hit a power pole and landed on its side in a ditch.

    The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

