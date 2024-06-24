40-year-old N.S. man dies in highway crash

A 40-year-old man from Italy Cross, N.S., died in a highway crash on Sunday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Highway 8 in Maitland Bridge around 12:01 a.m. They learned a Green Pontiac Pursuit left the roadway, hit a power pole and landed on its side in a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

