Youth turns themselves in to police after N.S. trail bridge fire

A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.

According to a news release from Bridgewater Police Service, emergency responders received multiple 911 calls about a fire on the Centennial Trail Trestle Bridge around 6:43 p.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and stayed on scene to deal with hot spots.

On Friday, a youth turned themselves in to police.

Police say the bridge will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future. Signage and blockades will be in place.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-543-2464, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

