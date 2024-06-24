ATLANTIC
More

    • Youth turns themselves in to police after N.S. trail bridge fire

    A Bridgewater, N.S., fire truck is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Fire Fighters Association of Bridgewater) A Bridgewater, N.S., fire truck is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Fire Fighters Association of Bridgewater)
    Share

    A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.

    According to a news release from Bridgewater Police Service, emergency responders received multiple 911 calls about a fire on the Centennial Trail Trestle Bridge around 6:43 p.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and stayed on scene to deal with hot spots.

    On Friday, a youth turned themselves in to police.

    Police say the bridge will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future. Signage and blockades will be in place.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-543-2464, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News