Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
Ingredients:
- Scallops ( or water chestnuts)
- Bacon, cut into 2” strips
- Can of pineapple chuncks
- ½ cup ketchup
- 1 Tlbsp barbeque sauce
- 2 Tlbsp brown sugar
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 350F.
- To prepare the sauce, combine ketchup, BBQ sauce, brown sugar, and a tbsp. of juice from the can of pineapples. Whisk it together.
- Then, wrap a strip of bacon around a scallop (or water chestnut) and pierce with a thick toothpick.
- You can also add a chunk of pineapple to toothpick, on the outside of the bacon-wrapped scallop.
- Place in a pan and cook in the oven for about ½ hour.
- Drain the fat off.
- Cover the scallops and bacon with the sauce.
- Continue to cook until sauce is thickened and cooked.
- Serve hot or cold! Delicious either way.
