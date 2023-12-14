ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

    Ingredients:

    • Scallops ( or water chestnuts)
    • Bacon, cut into 2” strips
    • Can of pineapple chuncks
    • ½ cup ketchup
    • 1 Tlbsp barbeque sauce
    • 2 Tlbsp brown sugar

    Directions:

    1. Preheat your oven to 350F.
    2. To prepare the sauce, combine ketchup, BBQ sauce, brown sugar, and a tbsp. of juice from the can of pineapples. Whisk it together.
    3. Then, wrap a strip of bacon around a scallop (or water chestnut) and pierce with a thick toothpick.
    4. You can also add a chunk of pineapple to toothpick, on the outside of the bacon-wrapped scallop.
    5. Place in a pan and cook in the oven for about ½ hour.
    6. Drain the fat off.
    7. Cover the scallops and bacon with the sauce.
    8. Continue to cook until sauce is thickened and cooked.
    9. Serve hot or cold! Delicious either way.

