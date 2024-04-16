ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Carrot Cake Oatmeal Bars

    Carrot Cake Oatmeal Bars
    Share

    Ingredients:

    • 2 cups oats
    • ½ cup unsweetened coconut
    • 1 cup grated carrot (about 2 carrots)
    • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
    • 1 tsp cinnamon
    • ½ tsp nutmeg
    • 2 ½ cups milk of choice
    • 1/3 cup maple syrup
    • 1 egg
    • 1 tsp vanilla
    • ½ cup nuts of choice (I used pecan pieces)
    • ½ cup dried fruit of choice (I used craisins)

    Yummy Topping

    • 4 Tbsp cream cheese
    • 1 Tbsp maple syrup
    • 1 Tbsp milk of choice
    • ¼ tsp vanilla

    Directions:

    1. Grease an 8-inch square pan and preheat oven to 375.
    2. In a bowl, mix oats, coconut, carrot, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
    3. In another bowl whisk milk, maple syrup, egg and vanilla, pour it over the oat mixture and stir to combine.
    4. Pour half the oat mixture in the prepared pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 the nuts and dried fruit, pour the rest of the oat mixture on top and top with the remaining nuts and fruit.
    5. Bake at 375 for 45 minutes, until set and beginning to brown. Let cool.
    6. While baking, mix the yummy topping ingredients.
    7. Once cooled, serve with some drizzled yummy topping.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News