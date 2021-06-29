Advertisement
Cherry Tomatoes with Whipped Feta
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 3:39PM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 4:12PM ADT
Ingredients:
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes
- Chives
- 1 cup feta cheese, cubed
- ½ cup cream cheese, cubed
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 1 clove garlic
Directions:
- Add all ingredients, except tomatoes in a food processor and blend until smooth.
- Put in a plastic Ziploc bag and refrigerate.
- Cut cherry tomatoes in a cross about ¾ way down.
- Use a wooden skewer or toothpick to poke a hole in the bottom, the chive can slide over this.
- Fill the cherry tomato with the whipped feta
- Repeat, repeat, repeat, serve and enjoy!
