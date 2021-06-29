Ingredients:

  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  • Chives
  • 1 cup feta cheese, cubed
  • ½ cup cream cheese, cubed
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 clove garlic

Directions:

  1. Add all ingredients, except tomatoes in a food processor and blend until smooth.
  2. Put in a plastic Ziploc bag and refrigerate.
  3. Cut cherry tomatoes in a cross about ¾ way down.
  4. Use a wooden skewer or toothpick to poke a hole in the bottom, the chive can slide over this.
  5. Fill the cherry tomato with the whipped feta
  6. Repeat, repeat, repeat, serve and enjoy!