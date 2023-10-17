CML Kitchen

    • Donair-Style Grilled Steak Sandwiches

    Donair-style Sauce

    • ½ cup (125 mL) sweetened condensed milk
    • ¼ cup (60 mL) white vinegar
    • ½ tsp (2 mL) garlic powder
    • Pinch salt

    Steak

    • 2 tsp (10 mL) EACH garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and dried oregano
    • 1 tsp (5 mL) EACH salt and fresh ground pepper
    • ¼ tsp (1 mL) cayenne pepper
    • 1 Beef Inside Skirt Marinating Steak (about 1 lb/500 g)
    • 1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil

    To Serve

    • • 6 soft Kaisers or rolls, split and toasted or large pita
    • 2 cups (500 mL) shredded iceberg lettuce
    • 2 tomatoes, chopped
    • ½ cup (125 mL) thinly sliced white onion

     

    1. Donair-style Sauce: Whisk condensed milk with vinegar, garlic powder and salt in a small bowl until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve, for up to 3 days.
    2. Steak: Combine garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, oregano, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper in a small bowl.
    3. Pierce steak all over with fork. Sprinkle spice mixture all over steak. Drizzle oil over top and rub in spice mixture to coat steak evenly. Cover and refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours.
    4. Grill steak in a closed preheated barbecue over medium-high heat (400°F/200°C) for 6 to 8 minutes for ½ inch (1 cm) thick steak, turning twice or more, or until a digital instant-read thermometer inserted sideways into centre of steak reads 145°F (63°C) for medium-rare at the least. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice steak across the grain into very thin slices.
    5. To Serve: Top Kaiser bun bottoms evenly with lettuce, followed by steak, tomato and onion. Drizzle with Donair Sauce and cap with top half of bun. Alternatively, to serve the traditional way, roll fillings and sauce inside a fluffy pita and wrap tightly in foil. Warm in a preheated 350ºF oven for 10 minutes or until heated through.

