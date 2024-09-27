Beadwork illustrations bring animals in Mi’kma’ki to life in new children’s book

Mel Beaulieu is known for their blend of traditional beadwork and augmented reality.

Beaulieu’s contemporary art caught the eye of Halifax-based Formac Publishing Company in 2023.

“I had done a beaded chickadee wearing a traditional beaded hat, and I called them Peaked Capped Chickadee. Those are really cute,” explains Beaulieu from their new studio, The Collective, in Fredericton. “So that kind of gave me the idea of animals and clothing, animals doing activities. I think it gives them a lot of life. People like to look at an animal and put human characteristics on them. I think that’s really fun.”

A member of Metepenagiag First Nation, the Mi’kmaw artist thrives on doing collections of work. When presented the opportunity to create a children’s illustrated board book one year ago, they welcomed the opportunity.

“To be able to do a collection that’s put into a book that way… was really cool,” they say.

Animals at play

“Animals at Play in Mi’kma’ki” is an 11-page children’s board book featuring beaded illustrations of various animals having fun.

“Each of them have their little props. Like with the bear, he’s got a camera,” Beaulieu laughs. “I chose the camera because researchers have noticed that bears tend to take in views, that’s a thing they do. If there’s a beautiful landscape, they’ll sit. I thought that was really cute.”

In their book, the bear sits on a landscape taking photos. The fox is playing with a soccer ball. The heron has rubber boots on.

The board book also serves as an introduction to language. It includes the English and Mi’kmaw name of the animal, along with a pronunciation guide.

Animals at Play in Mi’kma’ki teaches the Mi'kmaw name for animals. (Source: Sean Mott/CTV News Atlantic)

Beaulieu received finished copies of the book for the first time on Tuesday.

“It was really exciting,” they say. “To see, physically, how it turned out, it came together beautifully. My work is represented really well. True to the way it looks in person.”

The first person they gave a copy of the book to was their parents.

“They both came running out to see it, and my mom got me to autograph it for her,” says Beaulieu. “My grandmother was an artist, and when I have my mom the book, she said, ‘Nan would’ve been so excited about this.’ That meant a lot to me.”

Animals at Play in Mi’kma’ki hits the shelves on Oct. 4, 2024. (Source: Sean Mott/CTV News Atlantic)

The process

For Beaulieu, the process wasn’t too different from how they normally work.

“The only difference being that I had to get my sketches approved before I began working, where usually I kind of do what I want, see what happens,” they explain. “My style tends to be contemporary, colourful, and fun. So it really was right in line with what I usually do. I found my biggest struggle actually was the pictures in the book are to scale, and the book is six and a half inches by six and a half inches. So to fit that kind of detail in animals that small was a bit tricky. Usually when I work on my own I don’t restrict myself size wise. That was a challenge, but it was kind of fun.”

Artist Mel Beaulieu created the children's book Animals at Play in Mi’kma’ki. (Source: Sean Mott/CTV News Atlantic)

The book was created with children ages two to five in mind, though Beaulieu hopes children of all ages, and adults, enjoy it.

“I hope they think it’s cool. I hope that non-Indigenous children are introduced to the language. I also think when we think of beadwork, we think of specifics things, but beadwork can also be fun, funky, and contemporary, it doesn’t always have to be a certain way. I think sometimes with Indigenous art we get kind of pigeonholed where people picture what our art should be. So to be able to do something fun, colourful and different… I hope that’s exciting to people.”

The book hits store shelves on Oct. 4.