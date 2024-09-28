Teacher 'recruitment team' and new bridge focus of N.B. election campaign’s 10th day

Education and infrastructure were the focus of promises made on the tenth day of New Brunswick’s provincial election campaign.

In Moncton, Liberal leader Susan Holt said her government would budget $500,000 for a ‘special swat recruitment team’ to address teacher vacancies in the public education system.

Holt said a Liberal government would also increase tuition bursaries for those entering the teaching profession.

In Lamèque, Green Party Leader David Coon pledged support for a new bridge connecting Shippagan and Lamèque. Coon said millions of dollars have been spent on temporary fixes to extend the 65-year-old bridge’s lifespan.

Coon said a Green Party government would also create a ‘climate risk reduction fund’ for areas affected by erosion and flooding.

The Progressive Conservatives had no new campaign promises on Saturday. Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs campaigned in the Moncton area, with a scheduled meet-and-greet stop at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 6.

