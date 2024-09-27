Teen who pleaded guilty in N.S. school stabbing sentenced to 2 years' probation

A youth who stabbed two staff members at a Bedford, N.S., high school in March 2023 has been sentenced to two years of probation, with certain conditions.

The boy, who is now 17 years old, was a 15-year-old student at Charles P. Allen at the time at the attack.

He was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault in March 2024.

Judge Elizabeth Buckle sentenced the teen in Halifax youth court Friday afternoon.

Buckle and the Crown and defence lawyers worked on some of the terms, which include no contact with the two stabbing victims and their families, and staying 50 metres away from the victims’ residences and workplaces.

The teen must live with either or both of his parents and abide by a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., while also complying with electronic monitoring.

Other conditions include following all medical treatment, as directed by his probation officer.

The young offender is also prohibited from possessing any weapons for two years and he must provide a DNA sample for the DNA data bank.

2023 stabbing

Wayne Rodgers, the acting vice-principal at Charles P. Allen High School, was attacked the morning of March 20, 2023 and stabbed multiple times by the student, who was called into his office.

Witness accounts, which were confirmed in the agreed statements of facts, revealed that the student had been called into the office for disciplinary action related to hand-drawn posters the teen had hung around the school.

A knife was found on the student, and he was carrying other knives as well, when the attack happened and the vice-principal was stabbed several times.

An educational assistant, Angela Light, was also attacked and stabbed in the back when she tried to intervene.

Halifax Regional Police arrested the teenager at the school after he tried to harm himself with a knife.

Both Light and Rodgers have said they have been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder and require long-term health supports in dealing with their traumatic injuries.

Teen's identity protected

The identity of the youth is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Any testimony heard from medical professionals and psychologists that dealt with the teen’s medical history is also protected under the publication ban imposed by Buckle.

Buckle said the additional publication ban was to ensure that highly personal information doesn’t get out and possibly interfere with the youth’s rehabilitation.

