ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Healthy Holiday Appetizers

    Cheese ball bites are pictured on a white plate. Cheese ball bites are pictured on a white plate.

    Santa Hat Apps

    Ingredients:

    • Crackers
    • Cheese
    • red pepper
    • whipped cream cheese

    Directions:

    1. Make a cheese sandwich with your crackers.
    2. Cut the red pepper into triangles to fit on the top of your cracker.
    3. Put the whipped cream cheese into a sandwich bag and cut the corner.
    4. Pipe some cream cheese on the back of the pepper so it sticks to the cracker then pipe a dot for the top of the ‘hat’ and pipe more to rim the bottom of the ‘hat.’

    Lazy Festive Cheese App

    Ingredients:

    • store-bought cheese ball
    • dill
    • nuts
    • dried cranberries

    Directions:

    1. Roll the cheese ball into bite-sized pieces.
    2. Roll the bite-sized pieces in toppings such as dill, dried cranberry pieces, or nuts.
    3. Stick a pretzel in them and serve.

