Man, 63, dies after vehicle flips in New Denmark, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died after a vehicle flipped Wednesday morning in New Denmark.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Route 108 around 9:50 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound when it went off the road and flipped on its side.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Grand Falls, was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

