Flu, COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for P.E.I. residents

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are now available for Prince Edward Island residents aged six months and older.

With respiratory illness season approaching, the provincial government is urging Islanders to protect themselves and those around them by getting vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19.

“Vaccines continue to be one of the best tools we have to stop the spread of these illnesses,” said Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane in a news release.

“I encourage all Islanders, especially those at higher risk, to take advantage of the free flu and COVID-19 vaccines being offered this fall.”

Both vaccines are free and can be accessed through family doctors, nurse practitioners, community pharmacies and Public Health Nursing.

Appointments can be booked through Public Health Nursing by calling 1-844-975-3303 or by visiting Skip the Waiting Room.

The "FluMist" nasal spray vaccine is also available for children aged two-to-17 exclusively at Public Health Nursing clinics.

“Getting vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer. “I encourage everyone to make their appointments early to help reduce the spread of these respiratory illnesses this season.”

The province says getting vaccinated is especially important for those who are at increased risk or severe disease from COVID-19 or influenza. That includes:

adults aged 65 years of age or older

children aged six months of age and older

residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings

individuals with underlying medical conditions

individuals who are pregnant

Indigenous peoples

members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities

people who provide essential community services, such as first responders and health-care workers

More information on both vaccines can be found online, or by contacting your local pharmacy or health-care provider.

