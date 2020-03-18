Irish Stew
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 3:49PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 lb. beef chuck stew meat, cubed into 1" pieces
- Salt
- Freshly ground peppercorns
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 3 medium white potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
- 1 cup diced turnip
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 4 c. beef broth
- 1 (16-oz.) bottle Guinness
- 1 cup flour
Directions:
- In a large pot oven over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil.
- Season beef with salt and pepper and coat with flour, dust off excess.
- Add to pot and cook on all sides until seared, 10 minutes, working in batches if necessary.
- Transfer beef to a plate.
- In same pot, add remaining tablespoon oil and cook onion, carrots, and celery until soft, 5 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute.
- Add beef back to Dutch oven, then add potatoes, broth, beer, and turnip and peas. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer.
- Cover and let simmer until beef and potatoes are tender, 30 minutes.
Recipe courtesy of Souper Duper Soup.
RELATED IMAGES