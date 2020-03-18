HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

  • 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 lb. beef chuck stew meat, cubed into 1" pieces
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground peppercorns
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 3 medium white potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 1 cup diced turnip
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 4 c. beef broth
  • 1 (16-oz.) bottle Guinness
  • 1 cup flour

Directions:

  1. In a large pot oven over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil.
  2. Season beef with salt and pepper and coat with flour, dust off excess.
  3. Add to pot and cook on all sides until seared, 10 minutes, working in batches if necessary.
  4. Transfer beef to a plate.
  5. In same pot, add remaining tablespoon oil and cook onion, carrots, and celery until soft, 5 minutes.
  6. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute.
  7. Add beef back to Dutch oven, then add potatoes, broth, beer, and turnip and peas. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer.
  8. Cover and let simmer until beef and potatoes are tender, 30 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of Souper Duper Soup.