ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Italian Chopped Salad

    Italian chopped salad
    Share

    Serves 2-4

    Ingredients:

    • 4 cups romaine lettuce
    • 4 tbsp radicchio
    • 8 grape tomatoes
    • 4 tbsp cucumber
    • 4 tbsp red onion
    • 4 tbsp roasted spiced chickpeas
    • 4 tbsp fresh mozzarella
    • 1 / 2 cup salami
    • 4 tbsp yellow bell pepper
    • 4 tbsp red bell pepper
    • 8 pitted olives
    • 4oz Red Wine Vinaigrette

    Red Wine Vinaigrette Ingredients

    • 2 cups red wine vinegar
    • 4 cups oil
    • 1 cup honey
    • ¼ cup grainy mustard
    • 1 minced shallot
    • 2 tsp salt
    • 1 tsp pepper

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News