MONCTON -- Police in New Brunswick are seeking the public's help after a suspicious fire caused significant damage to an unoccupied Moncton emergency housing building.

Codiac Regional RCMP say firefighters responded to the blaze at around 1:50 p.m. on February 18 at the House of Nazareth building on Clark Street.

Police say surveillance photos show an individual starting a fire inside the building, describing the suspect as a male around six feet tall with a skinny build wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are asking people with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.