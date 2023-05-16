Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows

Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.

The showers are expected to be most widespread and persistent in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and northern and eastern areas of Nova Scotia Tuesday evening and night. Some of the showers are likely to reach western areas of Nova Scotia, but will be more scattered in coverage. The main band of showers will clear the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia Wednesday morning, with some further spotty showers popping up through the day. There is a chance of flurries in the higher terrain of northern New Brunswick.

A band of rain and showers stretches west-to-east across the Maritimes Tuesday night. Only a chance of showers in the northernmost areas of New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia.

Rain totals will range from 2 to 10 mm for most, with some locally higher amounts of 10 to 20 mm possible in central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia. Unfortunately, the area near Little Harbour, Shelburne County, N.S., where fire crews are contending with a wildfire looks like it will be on the lighter end of the showers with only a few millimeters being possible there, though hopefully the cloudier and cooler conditions will help. Wind for the area will ease but change direction on Wednesday, becoming northwest 10 to 15 km/h. The wind will become gusty again Wednesday evening and night.

The change to a northwest wind behind the front will bring cooler air into the Maritimes, arriving first into New Brunswick tonight. Temperatures in New Brunswick will near freezing early Wednesday morning just as the cloud breaks up a bit and the wind gets lighter. This particular combination of conditions does produce a risk of patchy frost. Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for the province excepting the Bay of Fundy coastline and Grand Manan. Environment Canada advises the greatest risk of frost will be in low lying areas.

Cloud clears and temperatures fall in New Brunswick just before sunrise Wednesday. There is a risk of patchy frost developing during that time.

There might be a more widespread risk of patchy frost in the Maritimes Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning as lows become chilly for all three Maritime Provinces.

