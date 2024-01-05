Cold lingers into the weekend; snowy Sunday possible for parts of the Maritimes

A snap of colder January air will linger in the Maritimes into this weekend.

Combined with a gusty northwest wind, it is putting a bit of bite into the air. Wind chill values on Friday made it feel as cold as well down into the minus teens and some near -20. A similar wind chill is expected Saturday night and Saturday.

The cold northwest wind blowing over open ocean waters will bring flurries onshore for some areas. That type of snow is likely to be most persistent around eastern P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland Nova Scotia, and Inverness County in Cape Breton Friday night and Saturday. Most snow accumulation should be held in the range of a few to several centimetres, but could total 10 to 20 cm in the higher elevations of the Cape Breton Highlands.

Cold air and a blustery northwest wind will make wind chill a factor on Saturday.

A coastal storm is still forecast to move up the eastern seaboard of the United States to a position near Cape Cod. From there, it is expected to pass just to the south and east of Nova Scotia. How much snow and where will depend on how close the system gets to the southwest corner of the province. The closer it gets, the more snow is possible in western Nova Scotia. The further out it stays, the lighter the snow will be.

As it stands, I prefer an outlook that has 5 to 10 cm of snow possible from Halifax back through the Annapolis Valley. Ten to 20 cm of snow is then possible down the South Shore. There is a risk of a bullseye of 20 to 30 cm of snow for Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties. Even if there is some change over the weekend, at the very least that gives a good idea of what part of the Maritimes should be monitoring the Sunday forecast more carefully.

The potential for snow on Sunday reaching or exceeding 10 cm is highest in the southwest of Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for western Halifax County, the South Shore, along with Digby and Annapolis Counties. It calls for a potential 5 to 20 cm snowfall, with the higher amounts most likely in Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties. The statement also cautions of easterly gusts up to 60 km/h that could blow the snow around, reducing visibility.

A special weather statement is in effect ahead of the possible Sunday snowfall.

The snow could begin as early as Sunday morning in the southwest of Nova Scotia. It would then spread up to Halifax County by Sunday evening. The snow would then ease to flurries through Sunday night, with remaining flurries ending Monday morning.

I’ll have updates on CTV News Atlantic programming and at ctvnewsatlantic.ca.