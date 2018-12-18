Featured
Cole Harbour man accused of trafficking, sexually assaulting teen girl
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 1:32PM AST
A Cole Harbour man is facing more than two dozen charges for allegedly trafficking and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.
On Sunday, Halifax Regional Police were called to investigate an alleged assault that happened the night before.
The teen told police that she had been threatened and repeatedly assaulted by a 21-year-old man.
Police allege the man directed and influenced the girl for the purpose of prostitution.
Dante Warnell Cromwell is facing the following charges:
- Sexual assault
- Assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Unlawful confinement
- Choking to overcome resistance
- Uttering threats to cause bodily harm
- Uttering threats to property
- Pointing a firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Unsafe storage (three counts)
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (three counts)
- Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition (two counts)
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon (two counts)
- Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Tampering with a serial number
- Unsafe storage of a firearm with ammunition
- Advertising offence
- Material benefit
- Procuring offence
- Trafficking in persons under 18
- Material benefit (trafficking)
Cromwell is due to appear Tuesday in Dartmouth provincial court.