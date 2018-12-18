

CTV Atlantic





A Cole Harbour man is facing more than two dozen charges for allegedly trafficking and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

On Sunday, Halifax Regional Police were called to investigate an alleged assault that happened the night before.

The teen told police that she had been threatened and repeatedly assaulted by a 21-year-old man.

Police allege the man directed and influenced the girl for the purpose of prostitution.

Dante Warnell Cromwell is facing the following charges:

Sexual assault

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Unlawful confinement

Choking to overcome resistance

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm

Uttering threats to property

Pointing a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Unsafe storage (three counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (three counts)

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a weapon (two counts)

Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Tampering with a serial number

Unsafe storage of a firearm with ammunition

Advertising offence

Material benefit

Procuring offence

Trafficking in persons under 18

Material benefit (trafficking)

Cromwell is due to appear Tuesday in Dartmouth provincial court.