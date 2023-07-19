Collaborative care clinic in Amherst, N.S. to take on 1,400 new patients

A new primary care medical clinic in Amherst, N.S., is set to take on 1,400 new patients, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The department said in a statement that two nurse practitioners and a family practice nurse are now seeing patients at the new clinic on Prince Arthur Street, and a family doctor will start working there next month.

As well, a social worker and pharmacist are scheduled to do rotations at the new health centre.

"The people of Amherst and Cumberland County deserve more access to primary healthcare. That is exactly what we are building," Health Minister Michelle Thompson said in a statement.

As of June 1, there were nearly 150,000 Nova Scotians registered as needing a family physician or nurse practitioner for primary care.

A department spokesperson said the new clinic will care for 2,500 patients. Of those, 1,400 will be new patients.

Last month, the province announced it would give $10,000 to any doctor that accepted at least 50 new patients from the primary care wait list.

