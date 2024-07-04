Collaborative family practices in Cape Breton growing their teams

Several collaborative family practices in the Sydney, N.S., area have been growing their teams with the goal of providing more comprehensive care to patients.

Since June 2023, the clinics have welcomed nine new health-care professionals and increased availability of several others, with some of the providers supporting more than one clinic.

The new members of the collaborative teams include four licensed practical nurses, two dietitians, a nurse practitioner, a family practice nurse and a social worker.

Three other dietitians and another social worker have also increased hours to support patients at more than one clinic, according to a news release from the province Thursday.

The clinics with enhanced teams include:

Celtic Collaborative Practice in Membertou

Docs & Dogs in Sydney

Island Family Health in Sydney

Northside Collaborative Family Practice in North Sydney

Northside General Collaborative Practice in North Sydney

Pier Medical Clinic in Whitney Pier

Sydney Collaborative Practice

Collaborative family practice clinics are where patients receive comprehensive care from a team made up of doctors or nurse practitioners working with other health-care professionals like pharmacists, dietitians and social workers.

“For dietitians, working within collaborative teams provides invaluable opportunities for real-time communication with fellow health-care providers," said Mireyne MacMillan, dietitian at the Celtic Collaborative Clinic and Sydney Collaborative Practice, in the release.

"This collaboration allows dietitians to align dietary interventions with overall treatment plans, leading to more comprehensive and effective patient care.”

As of Thursday, there are more than 100 collaborative family practice teams in Nova Scotia.

