    • N.B. man dead after Jet Ski and recreational boat collision in Petit-Tracadie

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died following a collision between a Jet Ski and recreational boat on the Tracadie River in Petit-Tracadie.

    The collision happened after midnight Saturday. Tracadie RCMP say three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the 53-year-old driver of the Jet Ski died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    Initially the driver of the recreational boat was missing, but was later located on shore.

    Tracadie Fire, Ambulance N.B. and the N.B. Coroner’s Office also responded, as well as the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System which helped with the initial search for the driver of the boat.

    RCMP say an autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation, which remains active.

