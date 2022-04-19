Communities most affected by N.S. mass shooting lacking proper mental health services

Tuesday marks the second day of remembrance for the victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and two years later, the emotional scars remain for many.

This time of year is difficult for those who live in the communities most affected by the tragedy – rural areas where services like a family physician or regular mental health care can be hard to come by.

"Two years ago, we went from having two doctors, to having no doctors," said Joy Laking, a resident of Portapique, N.S., where the mass shooting began on the night of April 18, 2020.

While Laking says she does find some comfort in nature, she would find even more if her area had a family physician.

"Trauma's a really complex problem," said Laking. "That should have been, in my opinion, the very first thing that was done to help us."

Currently, patients at the West Colchester Medial Clinic in Bass River, N.S., are seeing a nurse practitioner, with another one on the way. Sometimes there are also locums – temporary replacements – to fill the gaps.

"Usually, it's like, a three month-period, and hopefully we get another locum, and so on and so forth," said Joe Whalen, chair of the West Colchester Medical Society.

Whalen says, although those in the community are fortunate to have those resources, he'd still like to recruit a full-time physician. So far, it hasn't been an easy process.

"To try to retain a doctor in a rural setting can be difficult," he said. "There's not as many amenities, although we're a half-an-hour from Truro, but Truro's even a small community."

The clinic is serving people who were patients before, but is not taking on anyone new.

That leaves many questioning what will happen to those among the more than 88,000 Nova Scotians on the wait-list for a family physician.

"I think not having a family doctor is the biggest problem for me," said Darrell Currie, Onslow Belmont Deputy fire chief, during the Mass Casualty Commission's public hearings in Halifax last week.

Currie added accessing treatment for his PTSD has been an ordeal in itself.

"There's dozens of 1-800 numbers, and to me, they just talk you off the ledge, that's all they do," Currie told the commission. "So, you're good for another day, but tomorrow's a new day and it's going to start all over."

Colchester County Mayor Christine Blair is calling for mental health help for residents.

"Are we strong? Absolutely. Are we resilient? Absolutely. But both of those things need support," said Blair.

Blair wants both levels of government to establish a trauma team in Colchester County to help residents who are struggling.

"It is unique, this trauma, and I believe that it needs to be addressed by a team of professionals that are specifically trained in trauma and grief," she said.

Those in the area say they're hopeful a long-term solution can be found so that people living in the communities can access the care they need.