Community hub in Dartmouth, N.S., designated as official comfort centre for emergency situations
A community hub in Dartmouth, N.S., has been designated as an official comfort centre.
The North Grove received the designation from the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) to provide support to community members in north end Dartmouth during times of emergency.
The non-profit organization says this is the first time an HRM comfort centre will be run by a group’s staff and volunteers rather than the municipality’s Emergency Management Office.
“When Hurricane Fiona hit in 2022, Dartmouth North was left without power for days. People who were already experiencing food insecurity lost their food. The North Grove almost lost its food as well. It was a devastating time for this community. The generous support of the province and municipality means we’re now prepared for emergencies like this.” says Wendy Fraser, executive director of The North Grove, in a news release.
The North Grove in Dartmouth, N.S., has been designated as an official comfort centre during emergency situations.
Comfort centres are temporary daytime spaces where food and water are provided, as well as a place to charge devices and receive up-to-date information.
Shortly after post-tropical storm Fiona made its way through the Maritimes, The North Grove applied for and received a community generator grant from the province.
The grant, along with the support of other partners and donors, made it possible to install a commercial generator.
The North Grove is a community hub located in the heart of north end Dartmouth. The organization offers programs and services for people to learn and connect through family support, food and friendship.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to make announcement today, his office says
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's office says the party leader will be making an announcement today at 1 p.m. EDT.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
DEVELOPING Vancouver police investigating 'serious incidents' downtown
Vancouver police are stepping up patrols in response to a pair of "serious incidents" in the downtown core Wednesday morning.
Canadian researchers find signs of awareness in comatose patient, study says
Researchers in London, Ont., say they were able to detect awareness in a comatose patient with a brain injury -- a finding that could significantly impact patient care.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
Thunderstorms, air quality warnings: Canada's weather forecast for the week
Canadians are in for a mixed bag of weather as forecasts say warm and cool temperatures will drag across western provinces in the coming days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Calgary
-
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
-
3 downtown Calgary buildings to be knocked down make room for affordable housing
The City of Calgary has moved ahead with a plan to demolish three downtown buildings to make way for some much-needed affordable housing.
Edmonton
-
'He is out to kill': Mother of teen injured in St. Albert drive-by shooting describes incident
The mother of one of three teens injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Albert over the weekend says she's grateful her daughter is alive.
-
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Montreal
-
Milliard wants 'profession of faith to Quebec' from PLQ leadership candidates
Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidates who will be leaving their federal posts in the hopes of succeeding Dominique Anglade will have to make a 'profession of faith to Quebec,' believes prospect Charles Milliard.
-
Canadiens' Caufield to now wear No. 13 to honour Gaudreau
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Cole Caufield will wear jersey No. 13 in honour of his friend and fellow hockey player, Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away on Aug. 29.
-
'Explosion' in Dorval leads police to business in flames
A business in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island, was the target of a suspected arson attack.
Ottawa
-
City has received no financial help in 'Fairness for Ottawa' campaign as OC Transpo faces $130 million a year shortfall
The City of Ottawa has received no response to its call for more federal and provincial funding to support OC Transpo, as the transit services faces an annual operating deficit of $130 million to $150 million over the next five years.
-
A look at this year's Minto Dream Home as part of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The 2024 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks off on Wednesday, featuring more than $5 million dollars in prizes. The $3.3 million grand prize features the Minto Dream Home, called the Oasis, located in the Manotick neighbourhood of Mahogany.
-
Ottawa skate and snowboard shop closing after 31 years
Ottawa's oldest and largest independent skate and snowboarding shop is closing its doors this fall. Top of the World says "with a heavy heart" that it made "the difficult decision to shut down our operations" as of Sept. 27.
London
-
London, Ont. researchers develop tool to detect consciousness in ICU
Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University have developed a new tool at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to detect consciousness in patients who have suffered a severe brain injury.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer
A 59-year-old St. Thomas resident has been arrested following an incident with police officers.
-
Wellington Road to be closed overnight, reopening Thursday morning
Wellington Road will be closed from Montgomery Gate to south of Bradley Avenue Wednesday night.
Barrie
-
Road extension in Barrie's south end to open ahead of schedule
The opening of a much-anticipated new road in Barrie that is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the city's south end is ahead of schedule.
-
Ont. man plans to pay off his mortgage with 1st big lottery win
Jeffrey McInnes plans to pay off his mortgage and get some home renovations done with his first big lottery win.
-
Police appeal for witnesses to serious Innisfil e-bike collision
Police in Innisfil are appealing for witnesses to a serious e-bike collision that left the rider with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Car crash closes Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury
Sudbury police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
-
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Kitchener
-
More parents scrambling to sort out child care due to OneList mistake
More families are reporting issues with the registration program for extended before and after school child care in Waterloo Region.
-
Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
-
1 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle collision in Kitchener
Emergency services could be seen in the area of Fairway Road, near the Highway 8 off-ramp around 9: 20 a.m. Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Cyclist dead after Lakeshore collision
A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on Morris Road in Lakeshore Township.
-
Highway 401 crash investigation leads to drug trafficking charges
OPP officers have charged man with drug trafficking offenses following a single-vehicle collision investigation on Highway 401.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Winnipeg
-
Cummings, Bachman reach settlement over the Guess Who name with former bandmates
A long-running battle over the Guess Who name has come to an end.
-
'What can I do to stay safe?': Woman warns car owners after car gets stolen twice in Winnipeg
A woman from St. Paul, Minn., is warning Winnipeg car owners after her vehicle was stolen two times in three weeks.
-
Winnipeg Police Chief officially retires
After nearly four decades with the Winnipeg Police Service, Chief Danny Smyth is retiring.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP promise to 'swing for the fences' for education with $2B funding announcement
The Saskatchewan NDP continues to roll out their pre-election campaign platform and on Tuesday leader Carla Beck promised an extra $2 billion for education.
-
Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
Three Regina Pats starting seasons at NHL camps
The Regina Pats will start their pre-season without their captain and twin brother duo as the three players are off to NHL camps.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
Sask. NDP promise to 'swing for the fences' for education with $2B funding announcement
The Saskatchewan NDP continues to roll out their pre-election campaign platform and on Tuesday leader Carla Beck promised an extra $2 billion for education.
-
Sask. man dead after crash on Highway 16
A crash on Highway 16 in northern Saskatchewan has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Vancouver police investigating 'serious incidents' downtown
Vancouver police are stepping up patrols in response to a pair of "serious incidents" in the downtown core Wednesday morning.
-
Veteran BC United legislator Mike Bernier to run as independent in fall election
Veteran British Columbia legislator Mike Bernier will run in the fall provincial election as an independent instead of joining several former BC United candidates in running under the B.C. Conservatives banner.
-
B.C. man jailed 10 months after pleading guilty to child porn charge
A man from New Westminster, B.C., has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography possession.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police seek witnesses after man killed, another injured in crash
Mounties in northern British Columbia are looking for witnesses after a 35-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash last week.
-
B.C.'s Greg Stewart repeats as Paralympic Games shot put champion
Canada's Greg Stewart has won a Paralympic Games gold medal in shot put.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Kelowna
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.