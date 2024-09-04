Community hub in Dartmouth, N.S., designated as official comfort centre for emergency situations

A community hub in Dartmouth, N.S., has been designated as an official comfort centre.

The North Grove received the designation from the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) to provide support to community members in north end Dartmouth during times of emergency.

The non-profit organization says this is the first time an HRM comfort centre will be run by a group’s staff and volunteers rather than the municipality’s Emergency Management Office.

“When Hurricane Fiona hit in 2022, Dartmouth North was left without power for days. People who were already experiencing food insecurity lost their food. The North Grove almost lost its food as well. It was a devastating time for this community. The generous support of the province and municipality means we’re now prepared for emergencies like this.” says Wendy Fraser, executive director of The North Grove, in a news release.

Comfort centres are temporary daytime spaces where food and water are provided, as well as a place to charge devices and receive up-to-date information.

Shortly after post-tropical storm Fiona made its way through the Maritimes, The North Grove applied for and received a community generator grant from the province.

The grant, along with the support of other partners and donors, made it possible to install a commercial generator.

The North Grove is a community hub located in the heart of north end Dartmouth. The organization offers programs and services for people to learn and connect through family support, food and friendship.

