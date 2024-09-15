Ceremony remembers Canada’s contribution to the Battle of Britain

Hundreds gathered on the apron at 12 Wing Shearwater Sunday morning in a ceremony to remember Canada’s contribution to the Battle of Britain.

“It was a tremendous pleasure and honour to host this event,” says Col. David Holmes, commander of 12 Wing Shearwater.

Laying a wreath at a makeshift memorial, Iain Macdonald says he still has memories of Germany’s powerful Luftwaffe flying bombing raids over the United Kingdom.

“I was just a little kid in Scotland when it all went overhead,” Macdonald says.

“My earliest memory is being a kid at the window and being taken downstairs and I realize now that I couldn’t have been more than two.”

After moving to Canada, Macdonald became a member of the army, but he says he’ll always remember that moment at the window.

“It’s the only reason I remember, I was too young to have words for it, but my parent’s terror is what I remember. They weren’t going to let me look out that window.”

Veterans sit at the ceremony at 12 Wing Shearwater. (CTV/Jonathan MacInnis) Britain and its allies eventually held off the German air force. The battle was the first to be fought solely in the air and it laid the foundation for the RCAF.

“It was a phenomenal battle, horrific battle of over 100 days of our airmen and our pilots battling the Luftwaffe over the U.K.,” says Steven Cochrane of the 111 Wing Air Force Association.

“We ended the war with a very strong Air Force that was proud to have participated in the battle of Britain with our allied partners.”

“The battle of Britain is one of the most significant moments in history for air forces,” adds Holmes.

The ceremony at 12 Wing Shearwater remembering Canada's contribution to the Battle of Britain. (CTV/Jonathan MacInnis) Today’s ceremony also coincides with centennial celebrations of the RCAF.

“As we celebrate 100 years, we celebrate, technological innovation, we celebrate the heroic efforts of our personnel in unity of effort. That’s what won the Battle of Britain,” Holmes says.

A victory that may have seemed impossible at the time to Iain Macdonald as he looked out his window 84 years ago.

