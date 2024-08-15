Community members request security at new Halifax encampment when it opens

After enduring months of sleepless nights, Steve Finnegan, a resident of Northbrook Park in Dartmouth, experienced a night of peace.

The homeless encampment behind his house which has been a source of concern and unease for neighbours has been cleared out, allowing Finnegan and his neighbours to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

“I’m really looking forward to the city having the whole place cleaned up so that kids and the daycares could start coming back and enjoy the playground that’s meant for them,” said Finnegan.

The un-designated encampment housed up to a dozen individuals and brought significant disruption to the daily lives of the people living around the area, including safety and sanitation.

While the Northbrook tent encampment has been removed, the city is preparing for its new encampment at Bancroft Drive and Marketplace Drive.

Halifax Regional Municipality City Councillor for District 6, Tony Mancini, hosted an information meeting on Wednesday to discuss the encampment with nearby community members. Among the primary concerns brought forth by residents was safety.

“The top of that list is wanting to have that 24-hour security at Bancroft,” said Mancini.

He agreed with the community and promised to look into it.

“We need to first look at what types of security can we put there if we can put security there, what’s the price tag for that, and who pays for it.”

However, residents like Finnegan, argue that even with all the proper measures including security, it will not make a difference to safety in any area with a tent encampment.

“If the cops can’t do anything when they come over here, what’s a security company supposed to be able to do? You’re not just wasting money and time, but you’re putting other people’s lives at risk,” he said.

The city has hired security in the past at designated encampment locations when it was needed, with the city footing the $75/hr bill. When asked, the city did not provide CTV News with how much they have spent on security so far.

Mancini said there needs to be more people on the ground providing support and surveillance. Whether that is having more street navigators on the ground, health care professionals, or highly-trained security. “Security that has a little more teeth or a little more training and understanding of enforcing.”

In a report drafted by city staff two months ago, it emphasized providing mental health care and additional services to the homeless population through a civilian-led team. However, for that to happen the city would need up to $4 million from the province.

“It falls under health care which is the province’s responsibility. So my suggestion was to go to the province and say we will manage it but you give us the $4 million.”

Mancini said Mayor Mike Savage wrote a letter to the Premier Tim Houston and other ministers, where one of the requests included money for a civilian-led team.

In an email to CTV News, the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services said, “Encampments in the municipality are under HRM’s jurisdiction and if HRM wants to use a civilian-led response in their encampments it is their responsibility to fund it. People experiencing homelessness need a variety of support and service options, and we are working with our partners to help people sleeping rough come inside.”

Currently, the Bancroft encampment still needs assessments to be done, including one from Halifax Fire, before people can set up their tents. It could take weeks before the site opens.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.