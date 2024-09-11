Peggy's Cove guardians keep visitors safe at beautiful but deadly N.S. tourist site
Japneet Singh, a security patroller at Nova Scotia's famed Peggy's Cove -- a longtime treasure of Atlantic Canada's coastline southwest of Halifax -- is no stranger to the perils of the sea.
Singh's summer job is to watch over the black rocks overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, which are routinely slapped violently with salty waves, and covered in slippery algae that can take an unsuspecting visitor by surprise. But despite its dangers, Peggy's Cove, with its red-and-white lighthouse and sprawling granite terrain, attracts roughly 700,000 visitors each year and is one of Canada's most photographed sites.
Keeping a watchful eye for visitors who wander too close to the water's edge, Singh blows his whistle to urge them back onto shore. He is part of a patrol program launched by the province in August 2022, four months after a 23-year-old man was killed after getting swept into the ocean by a wave. Patrollers are on site 12 hours a day, seven days week, from May to January.
"People think even if they slip in (the water), it's going to be easy to swim through it. But there have been casualties every year beforehand," Singh said in an interview Friday, a day he and his co-patroller had to intervene 39 times with people getting dangerously close to the water. Normally, he said, there are between 60 and 80 interventions a day.
"Most people think it's pretty calm, but after you go like 15 or 20 metres away from the shore, the water level drops from 50 to 100 metres and it's pretty hard to swim in that condition," he said.
Peggy's Cove patroller Japneet Singh blows his whistle at visitors that wander onto the black rocks in Peggy's Cove, N.S., Sept. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cassidy McMackon
He's seen some close calls this summer. On multiple occasions a rogue wave washed up just seconds after he had warned visitors to get off the black rocks. Tourists, he said, get so caught up in the scenery they don't realize where they're standing.
Singh said that even on calm days, visitors can slip on the rocks' algae, or even worse, be hit with a rogue wave -- unpredictable surface waves that form suddenly without warning -- and be swept out into dangerous currents.
The only person to fall in the water this season was a teenage boy who ignored a patroller's warnings to get off the rocks, but was luckily able to get out of the water with the help of his friends, Singh said.
Since the program reopened for the season in May, patrollers have had more than 4,100 interactions with visitors, according to Brennan McGinnis, a manager with the private security company that dispatches the patrollers, Independent Security Services Atlantic Inc. McGinnis said the fact that nobody has died this summer at Peggy's Cove is a "very big win."
In 1995, the province's Tourism Department began hiring students to patrol the rocks in the summer to keep people from getting too close to the ocean. The program was suspended in the spring of 2000 -- a controversial move at the time -- when the government decided it was too dangerous for students to be working on the rocks.
Since then, there have been multiple calls from the public to have better safety programs in place, including proposals to build fences around the historic site. The province built a viewing platform at the site in 2021 to keep gawkers safe. Warning signs are also present, one of which reads, "Injury and death have rewarded careless sightseers here. The ocean and rocks are treacherous. Savour the sea from a distance."
According to Toronto Metropolitan University tourism professor Wayne Smith, keeping people safe at dangerous tourist sites is a balancing act. "There's a whole marketing (thing). You want people to come to your community and have a great time. You want them to take wonderful pictures, but you don't want them to get injured,"Smith said in an interview.
Smith said for many folks -- at Peggy's Cove or elsewhere -- being on vacation invites reckless behaviour as they try to get the perfect souvenir photo.
Despite calls from locals to post lifeguards at Peggy's Cove, the strength of the waves, ocean's current and rocky conditions make for too hazardous a recipe for even the strongest swimmers, said Paul D'Eon, president of the Nova Scotia Lifesaving Society.
"I have surf guards around the province and I've had them go and evaluate the site and they just shake their heads," D'Eon said.
D'Eon said people who fall in the water are sucked into the backwash of the ocean. Attempts to climb back out can be futile, and it's not possible to send rescue boats in without getting battered by the rocky shore.
Though there isn't data available on the number of drownings across Nova Scotia's most popular landmarks, D'Eon says Peggy's Cove is the most fatal place in the province. He said the patrol program is needed because each interaction between a patroller and visitor can easily turn into a much deadlier statistic.
"They're doing numerous interventions every day and every one of those is a potential tragedy," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FACT CHECK: A look at the false and misleading claims made during the Trump-Harris debate
In their first and perhaps only debate, former U.S. president Donald Trump and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris described the state of the country in starkly different terms. As the two traded jabs, some old false and misleading claims emerged along with some new ones.
Key takeaways from a debate that featured tense clashes and closed with a Taylor Swift endorsement
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first — and possibly the last — time.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
Quebec woman wins MAID case to die at home after legal fight with landlord
A woman who requested medical assistance in dying (MAID) won a major case in front of the Quebec rental board. She wanted to die at home, but her landlord didn't want her to.
'EI kind of folks': Cape Breton MP criticized for comment about Atlantic Canadians
Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jaime Battiste is taking some heat for a remark about Atlantic Canadians.
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for southwestern Ontario residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
Spacewalking is the new domain of the rich as billionaire attempts first private spacewalk
First came space tourism. Now comes an even bigger thrill for the monied masses: spacewalking.
Calls for more protections for Canadian bank clients amid rise in scams
When two Ontario women were scammed out of more than $80,000 in separate bank investigator scams, they thought they would be reimbursed by their banks and were shocked when they weren't.
Trump repeats false claims over 2020 election loss, deflects responsibility for Jan. 6
Former U.S. president Donald Trump persisted in saying during the presidential debate that he won the 2020 election and took no responsibility for any of the mayhem that unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the building to block the peaceful transfer of power.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario autism services enrolments decline in some weeks despite large waitlist: docs
Ontario's progress in giving children with autism access to government-funded core therapy has slowed so significantly that at times the number of kids enrolled is actually declining, despite a ballooning wait-list, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Suspect in downtown streetcar stabbing did not know victim: Toronto police
Toronto police say a suspect accused of stabbing a person on a streetcar downtown on Tuesday did not know the victim prior to the assault.
-
YRP release video as they search for suspects in attempted carjacking
York Regional Police have released surveillance footage showing a violent struggle between a victim and two would-be carjackers in Markham as they search for the suspects.
Calgary
-
Calgary's water use 'sustainable' for the first time in 9 days
For the first time in nine days, the City of Calgary's water use has dropped below the target level officials say is "sustainable."
-
Cougar stalks acreage southwest of Calgary twice in a day, kills cat
A warning from a concerned parent after multiple frighteningly close encounters with a cougar on an acreage just southwest of the city on Tuesday.
-
Calgary strip mall plagued by nighttime social disorder
A seemingly ordinary strip mall in northeast Calgary has become a hub for social disorder, prompting concerns from local residents and businesses.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier Smith defends sharing public policy plans at members-only UCP events
Premier Danielle Smith is defending recent policy announcements at private party events, saying Albertans are kept in the know and shouldn't be caught off guard by her agenda.
-
City council delays decision on removing councillors from Edmonton Police Commission
City council wants more information on the role of councillors on the Edmonton Police Commission. Two city councillors currently sit as commissioners on the public oversight body. The commission, which acts as a middle-man of sorts between city council and the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), is asking city council to remove them in favour of two more members of the public.
-
McDavid: Edmonton 'checks a lot of boxes' for NHL players
While questions about a future contract extension may hang over the head of the National Hockey League's best player these days, there's little question what appeals to Connor McDavid most about plying his trade in one of the circuit's smallest markets.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman wins MAID case to die at home after legal fight with landlord
A woman who requested medical assistance in dying (MAID) won a major case in front of the Quebec rental board. She wanted to die at home, but her landlord didn't want her to.
-
Man says Laval police allegedly used excessive force during arrest
A Toronto man said his Labour Day weekend getaway to Quebec turned into a nightmare after he was racially profiled by Laval police.
-
Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin to take the plunge into leadership race
After several months of reflection, Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin will enter the race for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) on Friday.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP AT 11:30 AM
COMING UP AT 11:30 AM Ottawa mayor to make announcement on 2025 budget directions
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will make an announcement today on the 2025 budget directions.
-
Proposed new bylaw will limit vehicle idling in Ottawa to 1 minute
Under proposed changes to Ottawa’s idling control bylaw, drivers will be permitted to idle their vehicle for one minute in a 60-minute period when the temperature is between 0 C and 27 C, and a new maximum idling limit of five minutes will be introduced when the temperature is colder than 0 C and warmer than 27 C
-
Ottawa looks to ban snow dumping on private property, accessible parking spaces
The City of Ottawa is introducing new rules to prohibit snow dumping on private property, in accessible parking spots and on sidewalks, in a bid to melt tensions over unauthorized snow dumping during the winter.
London
-
Overnight crash near St. Thomas sends one person to hospital
One person has been taken to hospital following an overnight crash near St. Thomas. The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Ron McNeil Line between Pine valley Drive and Burwell Road.
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
-
Mayor pushing ahead to permit 4-storey stacked townhouses on neighbourhood connector streets
Despite calls for public consultation, Mayor Josh Morgan pressed the Planning and Environment Committee to support his proposal to get more aggressive removing barriers to residential density in London.
Barrie
-
Police investigate death after body is found along Highway 26
Police are investigating after an individual was found dead at the side of the road in Springwater Township early Wednesday morning.
-
Highway 400 lane closures after tractor-trailer rollover
Police closed northbound lanes along Highway 400 Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer collision.
-
Barrie businesses targeted in Bitcoin scam, police say
Barrie business owners are urged to speak with their employees about a rising scam involving cryptocurrency and Bitcoin targeting local companies.
Northern Ontario
-
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
-
Bears in schoolyard force students and staff into 2nd hold and secure this week
A Huntsville elementary school is locked down for the second time this week because of some bears roaming the schoolyard.
-
Video shows tornado moving ashore in northern Ontario
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
-
Driver dies after being thrown from e-bike in Kitchener
Police say an e-bike driver has died after being injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
-
Canadian first: LOTTO MAX Jackpot rolls to record $75M
This Friday's draw marks the first time the LOTTO MAX jackpot has climbed to $75 million.
Windsor
-
American expats gather in Windsor for first U.S. presidential debate watch party
In Windsor, American expats gathered at a downtown sports bar on Tuesday night to watch the highly anticipated U.S. presidential debate.
-
5-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool
Windsor police are investigating the tragic drowning death of a 5-year-old girl in a backyard pool.
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
Winnipeg
-
'Like no other leader': Hundreds honour Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
A large crowd gathered outside the front steps of a Winnipeg law courts to mourn a First Nations leader and matriarch.
-
RCMP investigating after man found dead near rural Manitoba property
Mounties are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found lying near a rural property in southwest Manitoba.
-
'We need some action now': Manitoba school dealing with overcrowding issues
The library inside West St. Paul School doesn’t have any books in it anymore. Instead, two classes of students and their teachers have moved in because there isn’t room for them anywhere else.
Regina
-
'Critical': Regina International Airport simulates emergency situations in training exercise
The Regina International Airport (YQR), along with over 20 partner organizations, held an emergency training exercise featuring more than 150 people Tuesday.
-
'Youth are important': Day two of Treaty 4 Gathering focuses on youth
Day two of the 38th annual Treaty 4 Gathering in the Fort Qu’Appelle Valley focused on youth.
-
Regina retirement community evacuated, fire crews respond
A retirement community in southwest Regina was evacuated after a small fire was reported in the facility's basement.
Saskatoon
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Back to his roots, Saskatchewan hockey player recognized for grassroots contributions
From Gordie Howe to Hayley Wickenheiser and everyone in between, Saskatchewan has produced some hockey greats over the years.
-
Preparations are underway for Saskatoon's civic election
The City of Saskatoon is making its final preparations ahead of November's civic election.
Vancouver
-
Parents fight for change after 13-year-old girl dies in Abbotsford homeless camp
Brianna McDonald's death was caused by a suspected overdose, according to her family. And her grieving parents are urging change so other families don’t have to face what they are going though.
-
Review of Chinatown triple-stabbing case to be released this week: B.C. premier
One year after a man who was on day release from a forensic psychiatric facility allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver’s Chinatown, B.C.’s premier said the findings of a review of the case will soon be made public.
-
FACT CHECK: A look at the false and misleading claims made during the Trump-Harris debate
In their first and perhaps only debate, former U.S. president Donald Trump and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris described the state of the country in starkly different terms. As the two traded jabs, some old false and misleading claims emerged along with some new ones.
Vancouver Island
-
NDP tries to make abortion B.C. election issue, Conservatives push back
Ahead of next month’s provincial election, the BC NDP is claiming the BC Conservatives – if elected – will reduce access to abortion and support for other reproductive health services if elected.
-
'I think we can stop them': Esquimalt renters vow to fight demoviction
Renters in Esquimalt, B.C., say they are being caught in a housing conundrum—between the need to build more units and saving aging apartments that remain affordable.
-
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.