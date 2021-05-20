SYDNEY, N.S. -- There is a growing concern in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in that region.

According to Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, there is community spread in the area. The mayor is now calling for more resources before the situation becomes uncontrollable.

"As the mayor, I am terrified on what is happening within our municipality and to hear the words community spread come from Doctor Strang is very concerning," said Amanda McDougall, the mayor of CBRM.

On Thursday, health officials in Nova Scotia reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 – 15 of which are in the province's Eastern Zone. This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in CBRM to 130.

Several potential COVID-19 exposure sites were also announced in the area, including at a grocery store, a Dollarama and a fast food restaurant.

Also concerning, is a possible exposure to the virus at the Rotary Park Apartments located on Rotary Drive in Sydney, N.S.

"Somebody from that residence reached out to me yesterday very, very concerned because they seen the public health order up," said McDougall. "What I say to those people, is try to limit contact with your neighbours inside the building as much as possible."

During a live COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, Nova Scotia's top doctor says the spread of COVID-19 within the CBRM seems to be connected to individuals aged 20 to 30.

On Thursday, vaccination eligibility expanded to include some in that age group.

"The sooner we have everyone who is possible to be vaccinated, the sooner we will be able to go back to having our normal lives," said Dr. Margaret Fraser, a physician in Cape Breton, N.S.

Fraser says her biggest worry is the number of hospitalizations if cases continue to rise.

"The more cases we have, the higher the chance that someone will be hospitalized or hospitalized in the ICU. So, this is a very concerning development in our pandemic," explained Fraser.

A COVID-19 testing site has been added at Centre 200 located at 481 George St. in Sydney. The site is for drop-ins only, for individuals aged 16 and older, individuals with no symptoms, and individuals with low potential exposure risk.

The testing site hours at Centre 200 are as follows:

Wednesday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other testing sites that have also been added in the area. Those include:

Grand Lake Road primary assessment centre - Grand Lake Road Fire Hall, 850 Grand Lake Rd., Sydney

Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drop-in and by appointment.

All ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact of a positive COVID case.

Gargle tests are available for children and youth (ages 4 to 18). Children and youth must not eat, drink, chew gum, smoke or vape for at least an hour before the test.

Each person coming for testing will be assessed for risk level and given the appropriate test based on risk (rapid or standard).



Northside General Hospital primary assessment centre – 520 Purves Street, North Sydney

Thursday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Appointment only. Book at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en or call 811.

All ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact of a positive COVID case.

Gargle tests are available for children and youth. Children and youth must not eat, drink, chew gum, smoke or vape for at least an hour before the test.

No rapid tests

According to the mayor, more resources are on the way to CBRM to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.